25 prefectures face catch quota cuts on smaller Pacific bluefin

The Fisheries Agency said Wednesday it will cut this season’s catch quotas on smaller Pacific bluefin tuna for 25 prefectures, aiming to preserve stocks of the fish.

The move comes after the country’s catches of Pacific bluefin tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms near shores totaled 2,365.4 tons in the previous season ended in June, far above its limit of 1,884.7 tons.

If Japan as a country with a large tuna catch continues to exceed its limit, it may face a strong international backlash, pundits said.

The agency, which imposes catch limits by prefecture, will thus invoke a rule to subtract the previous season’s excess amount of catches from the next season’s quotas for the first time.

In the previous season, many prefectures failed to keep to their limits, due to increased by-catches.

This season, Nagasaki will get the largest quota cut, of 31.4 tons, followed by Toyama with a drop of 16.7 tons.

Miyagi, Chiba, Niigata and Ishikawa will see their limits reduced by over 10 tons, while Hokkaido has a cut of 1.2 tons.

Hiroshima, which had a quota of zero last season, slightly exceeded the limit due to a by-catch. This season, it will have a quota of 0.1 ton, and last season’s excess amount will be subtracted from the quota.

The quota cuts will not cover 14 of 39 prefectures with coastal fishing that did not reach their catch limits last season, including Fukushima and Tokyo.

The agency plans to implement the catch quotas thoroughly, including by lowering the standard for issuing an advisory asking fishers to curb catches when they have a large catch.