ANA’s quarterly net profit jumps nearly eight-fold atop ¥51 billion on demand, Peach addition

ANA Holdings Inc. said Wednesday its group net profit from April to June jumped nearly eight-fold from a year earlier to ¥51.07 billion ($461 million), boosted by strong demand for both domestic and international flights and the addition of Peach Aviation Ltd.

ANA, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., said its group operating profit rose to a record ¥25.44 billion, up 80 percent, on record sales of ¥451.72 billion, up 11.7 percent.

In February, ANA made budget carrier affiliate Peach Aviation a subsidiary by raising its stake in the company. For the three-month period, ANA booked a special profit of ¥33.80 billion through Peach’s profits.

ANA maintained its full-year earnings outlook through next March, projecting ¥125 billion in group net profit, up 26.5 percent from a year earlier. It expects ¥150 billion in operating profit, up 3.1 percent, as revenue is forecast to rise 8.2 percent to ¥1.91 trillion.

“We were able to get off to a good start. But it’s too early to talk about (raising) the full-year outlook as our profits are affected the most during the summer,” ANA Holdings executive officer Ichiro Fukuzawa said at a news conference, adding the company will continue to closely watch how profits shift in the second quarter and beyond.

Demand for domestic air travel recovered after the number of travelers to Kyushu and its surrounding area in southwestern Japan fell the previous year following strong earthquakes that struck Kumamoto and Oita prefectures last April.

The number of passengers on domestic flights rose 5.8 percent from the year before to 10.35 million, while revenue from them rose 2.7 percent to ¥154.6 billion.

The number of passengers on its international routes increased 5.4 percent to 2.25 million, sending sales 13.1 percent higher to ¥139.4 billion, recovering from the impact of terrorist attacks in Europe last year.