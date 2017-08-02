Cyberattacks seen as top threat in Japan in survey dominated by Islamic State, climate change

The Islamic State militant group and global climate change dominated responses in a global survey of what people around the world see as major threats to their countries.

But in Japan, the concern of cyberattacks was cited the most in a Pew Research Center survey — released Tuesday — that asked respondents about eight possible threats.

Among respondents in Japan, 76 percent selected cyberattacks as a top threat, followed by climate change (67 percent) and IS (62 percent).

Japan wasn’t alone in choosing cyberattacks as a major threat. It was the second-highest choice in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany, which have seen major cyberattacks in recent months.

A global median of 62 percent of respondents selected IS as a major threat, followed by climate change at 61 percent. Cyberattacks and the condition of the global economy came in at 51 percent each.

IS was named as the top threat in 18 countries, many of which have suffered deadly attacks claimed by the militant group.

The influence of the U.S., China and Russia were also top choices.

“America’s influence is a top concern in Turkey,” a report on the Pew Center’s website said. “And in South Korea and Vietnam, eight-in-ten or more name China’s power and influence as a major threat.”

In the Asia-Pacific region, a median of 62 percent picked IS as a major threat, followed closely by climate change at 61 percent. In Europe and the U.S., IS was the top selection at 74 percent.

The survey of nearly 42,000 respondents in 38 countries took place between Feb. 16 and May 8.