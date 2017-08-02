Legoland Japan to expand in bid to attract more visitors

Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan plans to expand its area to some 13 hectares, 1.4 times the current size, the head of its operator said in a recent interview.

Legoland Japan K.K. aims to draw more customers by increasing attractions at the park in Nagoya.

The company plans to lease land adjacent to the park for the expansion, said its representative director, Torben Jensen.

Jensen said the company plans to use the former site of an exhibition hall for the expansion.

The Nagoya municipal government is considering leasing the site after spring 2022, when the exhibition hall completes its relocation. The Legoland side is believed to have asked for the schedule to be pushed forward.

Legoland will be larger and more entertaining, Jensen said, expressing willingness to introduce new attractions.

The theme park, which opened on April 1 this year, has over 40 attractions, including roller coasters, on 9.3 hectares of land.

Other than the expansion, the operator also plans to build a hotel and an aquarium near the park, both of which are slated to open in 2018.