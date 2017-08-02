Japan again calls for emergency restrictions on Pacific tuna catches

Japan has proposed imposing emergency restrictions on Pacific bluefin tuna catches if stocks of the species continue to fall, informed sources said.

Japan aims to have the proposal approved at a meeting of the Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) set to start in Busan, South Korea, on Aug. 28.

The committee comprises 10 members including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, while the WCPFC has 26 members.

The Japanese proposal calls for automatically imposing strict restrictions on Pacific bluefin tuna catches if an annual assessment finds that there is over a 60 percent chance of the adult bluefin tuna population failing to recover from a target level.

Japan put forward a similar proposal at the previous WCPFC subcommittee meeting last summer, but no agreement was reached as some members opposed it.

The previous proposal called for restricting Pacific bluefin tuna catches for two years if the population of Pacific bluefin tuna less than one year old hits a record low for three years in a row.