Top backers renew support for union at Nissan in Mississippi amid GOP outcry
Actor and human rights activist Danny Glover applauds with UAW members and Nissan employees at the UAW Canton, Mississippi, headquarters during a workers' rally near the Nissan vehicle assembly plant Tuesday. Glover participated in the small rally to maintain workers' morale, while UAW workers set up an informational line outside employee entrances at the Nissan plant. | AP

CANTON, MISSISSIPPI – High profile backers of a union at Nissan’s Mississippi plant are renewing their support for the United Auto Workers.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez addressed UAW supporters by videoconference Tuesday, two days before 3,700 workers begin voting on whether the UAW should represent them. Actor Danny Glover, a UAW supporter for years, traveled to Canton to meet with more than 50 workers at a UAW office.

Union supporters and opponents are battling over the vote, which ends Friday at 1 of 3 American plants owned by Japanese-based Nissan Motor Co. Management opposes the union, saying that it would hurt the plant’s economic competitiveness.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and other Republicans have lambasted the support of Sanders, a Vermont independent and former Democratic presidential candidate.

UAW members set up an informational line outside an employee entrance at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, Tuesday. Most shifts arriving and leaving met union members armed with posters, flyers and singing union chants at each of the plant's employee entrances, reminding workers to vote for the union. | AP

