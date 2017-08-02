Native hunters kill protected gray whale that made its way up Alaska river
In this Saturday photo provided by Kyuk Public Media, a gray whale killed in the Kuskokwim River is butchered and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak, Alaska. Local residents in boats chased the massive animal, peppering it with gunfire and harpoons before it died and sank to the bottom of the river, where it was later retrieved and cut up for distribution among Alaska Native villages. Federal officials are investigating what they say appears to be the unauthorized harvest of a gray whale. | KATIE BASILE / KYUK PUBLIC MEDIA / VIA AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – A gray whale making a rare sojourn up an Alaska river was killed by Native hunters in boats who peppered the massive, federally protected animal with gunfire and harpoons.

The 37-foot whale was then retrieved from the Kuskokwim River and cut up for distribution among Alaska Natives in the Yup’ik village of Napaskiak.

Honorary chief Chris Larson told Anchorage TV station KTVA that the whale was “like a gift” to the community.

Gray whales are off limits to Alaska hunters, including Alaska Natives. But many in the region believe the river brought subsistence food and it would be against Yup’ik culture not to accept it.

Federal officials are investigating what they say appears to be the unauthorized harvest of a gray whale on Thursday.

