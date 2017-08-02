Australia police free 1 of 4 suspects in ‘Islamic-inspired’ plot to down airliner, offer few details
Police emerge from a block of flats in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba on Tuesday after counterterrorism raids across the city over the weekend. Four men accused of plotting to bring down a plane planned to use poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer, reports said on Sunday, with Australian officials calling preparations 'advanced.' | AFP-JIJI

Reuters

SYDNEY – Australian police said on Tuesday they had released one of four men arrested in raids last weekend that foiled an “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane.

Local media said the plot may have involved a bomb or poisonous gas.

A 50-year-old man was released on Tuesday night, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement, adding that no criminal charges had been filed against him. The other men remain detained without charge, the statement said.

The AFP has not released details of the plot, although a U.S. official familiar with the arrests told Reuters that the target appeared to have been a commercial flight from Sydney to the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation.

Australia has been on heightened alert since 2014 for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, but has suffered few domestic attacks.

The 2014 Lindt cafe siege in Sydney, in which the hostage-taker and two people were killed, was Australia’s most deadly violence inspired by Islamic State militants.

Police emerge from a block of flats in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba on Tuesday after counterterrorism raids across the city over the weekend. Four men accused of plotting to bring down a plane planned to use poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer, reports said on Sunday, with Australian officials calling preparations 'advanced.' | AFP-JIJI Police direct locals around a block of flats in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba on Tuesday after counterterrorism raids across the city over the weekend. | AFP-JIJI An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land in Abu Dhabi Airport in 2014. The United Arab Emirates' national airline says it is working with Australian police in its investigation into an attempted airplane attack. | AP

