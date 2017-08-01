Dollar slides to ¥110.20 amid White House woes

The dollar slid to levels around ¥110.20 in Tokyo trading on Tuesday, as the dismissal of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci only 10 days after his appointment added to uncertainty over the future of President Donald Trump’s administration.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.20-24, down from ¥110.62-62 at the same time on Monday. The euro was at $1.1819-1819, up from $1.1724-1724, and at ¥130.24-25, up from ¥129.71-71.

The dollar dropped as low as around ¥110.20 in New York trading overnight, in the wake of media reports that Trump decided to sack Scaramucci.

In Tokyo, the dollar rallied above ¥110.40 following a dip in early trading, supported by demand from institutional investors at the beginning of a month, traders said.

After the initial buying ran its course, however, the U.S. currency briefly dived to around ¥110, due apparently to attempts to test its downside.

In late trading, the greenback was stuck in a narrow range between ¥110.10 and ¥110.20, with players retreating to the sidelines to wait for key U.S. economic indicators to be released later on Tuesday.

Pointing to the resilience shown by the dollar in the afternoon, a currency broker said the U.S. unit’s downside is “expected to remain firm at least for the time being.”

Meanwhile, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm warned, “Once the dollar breaches the ¥110 line, it may fall below ¥108.90.”