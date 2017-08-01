Sony sees turnaround after net profit soared in April-June

Electronics and entertainment giant Sony said Tuesday its net profit nearly quadrupled in the three months to June, backed by brisk sales of smartphone components and cameras and solid revenue from its game business.

The company posted a quarterly net profit of ¥80.87 billion ($730 million), up from ¥21.17 billion in the same period last year.

Sony struggled in recent years with huge losses, leading to a broad turnaround effort by chief executive Kazuo Hirai.

The overhaul has seen the company cut jobs and sell divisions, including its Vaio laptop unit. Sony even took a nearly $1 billion write-down at its movie unit last year.

Quarterly sales in the semiconductor business, which includes sensors for use in smartphone cameras, soared more than 40 percent after production was hampered a year earlier by major earthquakes in Kyushu.

Major firms including Sony and Toyota temporarily shuttered factories following the quakes, hitting production and sales.

In April-June this year, camera sales also rose thanks to a production recovery and robust demand.

Revenue increased in the game and network services business, which includes the popular PlayStation console and software titles. But operating profit at the division shrank due to a lower price tag on a new PlayStation 4 model and a smaller contribution from software titles developed in-house.

Still, “PS4 has continued to be a key contributor due to a brisk performance in both hardware and software,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, said before the figures were released.

“Shipments of CMOS sensors are strong,” he said, referring to components for smartphone cameras. “With no imminent concerns surrounding Sony, it is on course for a V-shape recovery.”

Overall operating profit nearly tripled to ¥157.61 billion as total sales rebounded 15.2 percent to ¥1.86 trillion for April-June.

The company left unchanged its full-year operating profit forecast at ¥500 billion — which if achieved will be its best level in two decades — but raised its sales forecast to ¥8.3 trillion from ¥8.0 trillion.

It left its full-year net profit forecast intact at ¥255 billion.

The movie business is looking up after last year’s massive write-down.

” ‘Spider-Man’ is a box-office hit, which will boost profit later this year,” said Yasuo Imanaka, an analyst at Rakuten Securities. “If its movie business can achieve a recovery, it will be a big bonus for Sony.”

In a separate release, Sony said it acquired Funimation Productions Ltd., the U.S. distributor of “Dragon Ball Z” and other Japanese cartoons, to expand its offering of anime around the world.

Sony Pictures Television Networks, the Culver City, California-based unit of the consumer electronics group, paid $143 million for a 95 percent stake in Funimation, Sony said in a statement and regulatory filing Monday.

“Sony’s networks have been major players in the anime space for nearly two decades, and in more recent years we have rapidly increased our networks’ over the top and digital offerings to consumers,” Andy Kaplan, president of worldwide networks for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.