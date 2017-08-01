Toto launches high-end Washlet bidet toilets globally

Toto Ltd. on Tuesday launched a high-end model of its Washlet bidet toilet series as a flagship product targeting wealthy individuals and hotels across the globe.

The Neorest NX with a domestic sticker price of ¥615,600 ($5,590), the highest among the company’s items, features a curvy integrated toilet seat cover and bowl.

The bidet toilet also uses less water for flushing and its simpler bowl rim allows for easier cleaning.

The leading toilet maker, based in Kitakyushu, said it plans to market the premier model in China in October, in other Asian countries and Oceania around this winter and the United States next summer.

Around 190,000 Neorest series toilets were sold in the business year ended March, with 30 percent of sales abroad. The company is aiming to boost annual sales to 220,000 units in fiscal 2020.