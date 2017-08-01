Higher sales, cost cuts push Honda’s first-quarter profits up 19 percent

Improved sales and cost cuts helped automaker Honda Motor Co. shrug off lingering troubles from the Takata air bag recalls to log a nearly 19 percent improvement in its fiscal first-quarter profit.

Tokyo-based Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact, Accord sedan and Asimo robot, on Tuesday reported a ¥207.3 billion profit for the April-June period, up from ¥174.6 billion the same period last year.

Quarterly sales rose 7 percent to just over ¥3.7 trillion.

Honda expects to sell 5.08 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2018, up from the nearly 5.03 million vehicles it sold during the last fiscal year.

Honda raised its annual profit forecast to ¥545 billion from April’s forecast of ¥530 billion. Its made a profit of ¥616.5 billion in the previous year.

Honda is the biggest customer of air bag maker Takata Corp., which has filed for bankruptcy as it recalls millions of defective air bags whose inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel.

But Honda has been gradually recovering from the initial aftermath of the recall fiasco although uncertainties remain, such as victims’ lawsuits, and costs from the recall following Takata’s bankruptcy filing.

Like other Japanese automakers, Honda is getting a lift from a cheaper yen, compared to what it had earlier expected. The company, which also makes motorcycles, had earlier expected the dollar to trade at ¥105 but now expects that to be ¥107, it said.

Despite strong overall sales, Nissan Motor Co. last week reported a 1 percent drop in April-June profits, to ¥134.9 billion. Toyota Motor Corp. will report earnings Friday.