Summer gourmet cuisine; serenity in the sky; new routes to New Zealand

Beginning in July, Michelin-starred chef Francois Adamski has been creating two new dishes each month for the Air France business-class menu on long- and medium-haul flights departing from Paris.

In July, passengers were able to enjoy roast chicken thigh, curry risotto and chorizo or lightly smoked shrimp with colorful vegetable balls in a creamy lemon sauce. In August, slow-cooked beef in a creamy tomato sauce and mashed potatoes with green olives, as well as roast chicken fillet with supreme truffle sauce, carrots, celery and mushrooms will be available.

For the final campaign month of September, customers can order candied lamb shoulder, semolina with baby vegetables and preserved lemon, or cod with meat jus, crumble with hazelnuts, parsnips, celery and chestnuts.

Having received two Michelin stars in Bourges and Bordeaux, Adamski now brings his signature style of creating cuisine without pomp and ceremony, offering delicious tastes to Air France business customers.

Serenity in the sky

Since July 20, customers traveling in Delta One on any international flight departing from and arriving in Japan (with the exception of Micronesian routes) can enjoy a pair of noise-canceling headphones from Los Angeles-based sound and philanthropic company LSTN Sound Co. while in flight.

Developed specifically by the eco-friendly company for in-flight use, the headphones use scrap materials and utilize the natural color of the wood without dyeing. “Delta was interested in LSTN not only because of their stylish and functional headphones, but also for the innovative way they serve communities around the world,” said Tim Mapes, Delta’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Through its partnership with LSTN, the airline will be supporting the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which has provided hearing aids to more than 22,000 people in the past four years. Thousands more stand to benefit, as part of the proceeds from the partnership with Delta will be donated to the foundation.

New routes to New Zealand

Air New Zealand launched three new weekly flights between Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Auckland on July 21, offering customers a second point of entry to the Japanese capital alongside the airline’s daily flights to Narita International Airport.

According to Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace, demand for travel between the two countries continues to soar and the new Auckland-Haneda direct route will boost annual capacity to Japan by 15 percent. “Located just 20 kilometers from downtown Tokyo, Haneda airport offers great convenience for Kiwis heading to the central city and for Japanese tourists traveling to New Zealand,” he explained. “With the 2019 Rugby Cup and 2020 Summer Olympics ahead, we look forward to building on our existing services and further growing demand for travel at both ends of the route.”