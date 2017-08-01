Panel looking into Japan casino rules seeks to woo foreign visitors, charge and control flow of locals

A government panel formulating rules to introduce casino gambling delivered its recommendations Monday, aiming to make casinos attractive to foreign tourists while placing restrictions to control potential harm to local people.

The government is aiming to increase the number of foreign tourists to 40 million by 2020 and 60 million by 2030. The number of foreign visitors to Japan nearly tripled to a record 24.04 million in 2016 from 8.61 million in 2010.

The government hopes casinos will help sustain tourist numbers after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, and benefit regional economies outside the capital.

A law that came into force last year ended a ban on casinos as long as they are part of “integrated resorts” that also include entertainment and event facilities, but further legislation is required to dictate how such resorts will be allowed to operate.

The panel’s recommendations will likely be reflected in a bill that the government and ruling parties aim to submit to the Diet during an extraordinary session to be convened in the fall.

Last year’s law did not pass without controversy, amid existing concern over the social harm stemming from the huge slot machine and pachinko industries that offer de facto gambling in Japan, as well as the limited forms of betting that are already legal.

In the panel’s report presented at a meeting Monday afternoon, it proposed allowing easy access to casinos for foreign tourists, while placing restrictions on local people to discourage problem gambling.

The panel called for residents of Japan to be charged admission fees and be subject to weekly and monthly limits on the number of times they can visit casinos, using the government-issued My Number identity cards to keep track.

But it did not suggest an appropriate entry limit or fee, leaving this up for forthcoming debate by the ruling parties.

The report proposes the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism vet applications for zones where the resorts would be allowed, in a process unlikely to be completed before 2020. It is presumed that two to three zones will be certified.

Casino operators would be required to hold specific licenses issued by a new casino control board, which would screen applicants for organized crime links and be able to withdraw licenses from operators found to have facilitated money-laundering.