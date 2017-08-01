Missing Shiga woman found buried in forest after arrested pair confess

Police arrested a 20-year-old construction worker and an 18-year-old youth Tuesday for allegedly dumping the body of a missing woman in a mountain forest in Shiga Prefecture, although both suspects have indicated they were involved in her slaying.

The construction worker, Ichiya Nishida, had met the victim, Miyuki Noda, 53, at a virtual currency seminar.

Noda, a part-time worker from Nagoya, had been missing since the middle of June.

The suspects reportedly admitted burying the corpse and in playing a role in her murder, according to the police, who said they found the victim’s smartphone and a bag in locations linked to

Nishida.

Nishida and the 18-year-old are both from Shiga and attended the same school. The police think at least the boy, who is living in the prefecture, is familiar with the forest where the victim’s body was buried more than 1-meter deep.

The suspects apparently used a construction machine to bury Noda on June 20, the police said.

They said they dug up the ground based on Nishida’s statement and discovered the body Monday night.