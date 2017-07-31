Dollar sags below ¥111 on weak U.S. data, North Korean ICBM test

The dollar sagged below ¥111 in Tokyo trading Monday after weak U.S. inflation data and the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea late last week stoked risk aversion among investors.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.62-62, down from ¥111.09-10 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1724-1724, up from $1.1696-1697, and at ¥129.71-71, down from ¥129.94-95.

The greenback slid to near ¥110.30, the lowest levels since June 15, in midmorning trading, weighed down by Japanese exporters’ regular selling for month-end settlements, traders said.

“The current environment (surrounding currency markets) doesn’t allow risk taking,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said, pointing to uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, as well as a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields on the weak data, and the North Korean ICBM launch.

Still, the U.S. currency showed resilience later, supported by buybacks, traders said.

“Domestic (Japanese) traders seem to place buy orders when the dollar falls below ¥110.50,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.