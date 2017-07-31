Nikkei 225 ends lower amid market’s lack of direction

Stocks ended slightly lower Monday after getting caught in a tug of war between selling prompted by the yen’s ascent against the dollar and buying on the back of robust corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 34.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish at 19,925.18. On Friday, the key market gauge dropped 119.80 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, closed 2.61 point, or 0.16 percent, lower at 1,618.61 after shedding 5.62 points Friday.

The yen’s strength against the dollar reflected weak readings in price indicators of U.S. gross domestic product data for April-June, released Friday, and North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch later in the day, brokers said.

But the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s downside was supported by brisk earnings reports from key companies, including steelmakers, drug manufacturers and automakers, brokers said.

The weakness of the dollar against other major currencies, including the yen, can also be attributed to a risk-off market mood created by uncertainty over the policy management of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

In addition, Toshiba’s coming replacement by Seiko Epson as a Nikkei average component may have “provided a selling incentive for investors” to raise funds to purchase the new component amid a lack of fresh trading factors, Tabei added. Toshiba will be dropped from the Nikkei due to its demotion from the first section to the second on Tuesday.

The higher yen was a “surprise for the market, but only for today,” Tabei said, predicting that market sentiment will turn slightly positive this week. Expectations for a brisk earnings report from U.S. tech giant Apple may drive up related electronic stocks in Japan and push the Nikkei average 50 to 100 points higher, he said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,266 to 685 in the TSE’s first section, while 72 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.334 billion shares from 2.028 billion Friday.

Kobe Steel, automaker Hino, office equipment manufacturer Ricoh, machinery giant Hitachi and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines were buoyant after they announced robust earnings results.

By contrast, electronics maker Oki Electric Industry, camera maker Konica Minolta, nonferrous metal firm Fujikura and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries met with selling due to weaker than expected earnings.