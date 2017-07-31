Delays in post-quake projects contribute to Japan’s ¥11.7 trillion fiscal 2016 special account surplus

The government booked a surplus of ¥11.7 trillion in its special accounts in fiscal 2016, excluding the account for debt redemption, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The special account managing funds for possible foreign exchange intervention had a surplus of ¥2.9 trillion for the year ended in March. The government will transfer ¥2.5 trillion of the surplus to the general account for use under the fiscal 2017 budget.

Of all special accounts, the one for public pensions generated the largest surplus of ¥4.4 trillion in fiscal 2016, chiefly because pension benefit payments were lower than projections.

Some funds in the special account for rebuilding in areas devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami were left unused due to delays in some projects.

The government will carry over the fiscal 2016 surplus of ¥1.1 trillion in the account, resulting mainly from the delays, to the current year ending in March 2018.