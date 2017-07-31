Summer heat boosts beer sales

With high summer temperatures affecting many parts of Japan, beer and other beverages are enjoying strong sales — along with heat-reduction products from air conditioners to cans of cooling spray.

While manufacturers step up production, retailers are reinforcing sales campaigns to make the most of the business opportunity.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. saw sales of its Clear Asahi third-segment beer-like beverage grow 6 percent year-over-year in the July 1-20 period. For the whole of July and August, the company projects a 5 percent output increase for the product.

At Sapporo Breweries Ltd., beer sales in June increased 5 percent and stayed solid in July. In August, Sapporo will raise beer production by 5 percent.

Shipments of Kirin Beverage Co.’s Salty Litchi soft drink rose 20 percent in the first 25 days of July, becoming popular due to the perception that it prevents dehydration and heatstroke. Kirin plans to boost the output of the product 2.8-fold in August.

Akagi Nyugyo Co. enjoyed a 50 percent sales increase for the soda flavor variety of its staple Garigarikun popsicle in the July 11-20 period.

“The product sold well for this period,” a marketing official at the company said. Industry insiders say popsicles start to sell better than ice cream when the temperature exceeds 30 degrees.

Consumer electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. saw its sales of air conditioners and electric fans grow 1.2-fold in the first 25 days of July.

“Kitchen appliances such as snow cone machines, ice cream makers and beer dispensers are also popular,” an official of Bic Camera’s public relations department said.

Daikin Industries Ltd. boosted production of home-use air conditioners by 10 percent in July, planning similar increases to production in August and September.

Variety store operator Loft Co. has opened special sales areas for cooling items at its busy Ginza outlet in Tokyo, cultivating strong demand for products such as cans of cooling spray and small fans that can be worn around the neck.