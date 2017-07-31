Father and son found dead in Tokyo river after night of fishing

The bodies of a man and his son who disappeared while fishing were found early Monday in the Yokojikkengawa River in Koto Ward, Tokyo police said.

The man’s wife called the police at around 2:25 a.m. to report the pair as missing after searching for them at the river, where they were night fishing.

After their bodies were found in the river, they were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Rods and other fishing gear were found at the bottom of the river about 100 meters downstream from the spot where they were fishing, police said, adding they believe the two likely fell in by accident.

According to the police, the two had been fishing since around 8 p.m. Sunday. Although the man’s wife saw the two during a visit at around midnight, they had disappeared by the time she came to see them again about 2½ hours later.

The area is a popular fishing spot for local residents, and the water is usually calm, according to a 42-year-old woman who was also fishing in the area at the time.