Newly released BOJ transcripts show Deputy Gov. Kazumasa Iwata opposed 2007 rate hike

Transcripts of monetary policy discussions at the Bank of Japan in 2007, newly disclosed on Monday, show how then-Deputy Gov. Kazumasa Iwata opposed a proposal by then-Gov. Toshihiko Fukui to raise interest rates.

Iwata cast his vote against the proposal to raise the policy rate to 0.5 percent on Feb. 21, 2007, the second day of a policy meeting, causing the first difference of opinion between the governor and a deputy governor in a monetary policy decision since the current Policy Board system began under the revised BOJ law that took effect in 1998.

When making the unusual move, Iwata cited concerns about expected negative effects from the rate hike on the fight against deflation, according to the transcripts. On Monday, the BOJ published transcripts of monetary policy meetings held in the first half of 2007.

The February 2007 interest rate hike came after the BOJ terminated its five-year-old quantitative monetary easing policy in March 2006 and raised its policy rate to 0.25 percent four months later to mark an exit from the zero interest rate policy that had followed an earlier quantitative easing regime.

At that time, the BOJ was considering carrying out another interest rate increase on the back of a moderate economic recovery.

In January 2007, three board members jointly proposed raising the policy rate to 0.5 percent, although the proposal was rejected by the remaining six members, including Fukui and Iwata.

In the following month, all of the Policy Board members except Iwata supported a similar rate increase proposal, this time made by Fukui.

At the meeting, Tadao Noda, one of the three that had made the joint proposal in the previous month, said he had become more confident that the economy would continue its moderate expansion.

Miyako Suda, also among the three, said the possibility of excessive investment could not be ignored anymore, showing concerns over an asset bubble, the transcripts showed.

By contrast, Iwata argued that “uncertainties over the course of inflation rates remain strong.”

“Concerns over weak wages and consumer spending have not been eliminated,” Iwata also said, expressing worries that Japan might suffer from prolonged deflation.

He did not change his opinion at any time during the meeting. “It is meaningful to set a precedent of opposition expressed by a deputy governor,” he said.

The economy later slowed down, forcing the BOJ to return to a quantitative easing policy.

Looking back at the BOJ’s decision in February 2007, Iwata recently said “the interest rate increase was failure.”