Hyogo boy, 10, passes out after bitten by venomous snake

A 10-year-old boy in Hyogo Prefecture lost consciousness after being bitten by a venomous snake Saturday, police said.

The boy, a resident of Itami, was with a friend on a path to a temple in neighboring Takarazuka when he was bitten on the wrist by what appeared to be a tiger keelback, the police said Monday.

After returning home, the boy’s mother called an ambulance a few hours later because the bleeding wouldn’t stop and he complained of having a headache. After arriving at the hospital, he passed out but later regained consciousness.

His symptoms suggest the snake was a tiger keelback, the police said.

The snake was captured by the boy’s friend and handed over to the police.