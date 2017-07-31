Incumbent Yokohama Mayor Hayashi easily wins third term

Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi easily won a third four-year term in Sunday’s mayoral election for the metropolis.

The 71-year-old, who had the backing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, beat Kazuyoshi Nagashima, a 50-year-old former House of Representatives member, and Hirotaka Ito, a 39-year-old former Yokohama Municipal Assembly member.

Neither Nagashima nor Ito was supported by a major political party. The main opposition force, the Democratic Party, did not call on its supporters to vote for a particular candidate.

During the campaign, Hayashi, a former president of BMW Tokyo Corp. and former chairwoman of major supermarket chain Daiei Inc., highlighted her achievements as mayor over the past eight years, including reducing the number of children on day-care center waiting lists, to help families with working mothers.

Hayashi secured 598,115 votes against Nagashima’s 269,897 and Ito’s 257,665. Turnout was 37.21 percent, up from 29.05 percent in the last mayoral election.

Hayashi attracted support from a wide range of voters on the back of her high name recognition.

She previously supported the idea of an integrated resort including a casino being opened in Yokohama. Currently, however, she is refraining from showing a clear stance on the matter.

Nagashima and Ito both voiced opposition to the city having a casino. Ito stressed the need to introduce school lunches to all city-run junior high schools.

In the past two Yokohama mayoral elections, the Democratic Party supported Hayashi.

This time, the DP allowed party members to make their own choices because some called for support for Ito, who was from the party, and no consensus was reached as a result.

Hayashi won her first term as Yokohama mayor in the August 2009 election.