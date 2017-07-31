Ibaraki school, board of education hit for concealing girl’s bullying-linked suicide when quizzing classmates

School officials in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, looking into the 2015 death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl in the city had concealed that she committed suicide when they surveyed classmates and their parents, it was learned Sunday.

The family of Naoko Nakashima, a third-year student at a junior high school in Toride, claims that concealment of such key information led the school and the Toride Board of Education to wrongly conclude that she had not been bullied.

According to the board of education, Nakashima hanged herself at home on Nov. 10, 2015. Her diary had an entry that read, “I don’t want to be bullied.”

On the following day, the principal of the school and the board of education decided not to tell other students and their parents that Nakashima committed suicide, “out of concerns over the impact on the students, who were facing high school entrance exams,” a board official said.

The official added that the family at the time consented to not making the fact of her suicide public. The school told an all-school meeting on Nov. 12 that year that Nakashima suffered an “unexpected, sudden death.”

But Takanobu Nakashima, 45, the father of the student, said the family feels that this skewed the results of the school’s probe into his daughter’s death.

Beginning in December 2015, the board and the school conducted a questionnaire on all students at the school and interviewed the victim’s classmates. In March 2016, the board concluded there was no bullying behind her death, regarding the case as not tantamount to a “serious circumstance” as stipulated under a law requiring measures against bullying.

The board at the same time set up a third-party panel to investigate the incident and made public for the first time that Nakashima committed suicide.

“We feel that we were taken advantage of, that they used the confusion right after her suicide,” the father said. “We feel that (the officials) were trying to cover up facts, and this influenced the conclusion of the probe.”

The parents in May made a formal complaint to the education ministry that the panel lacks neutrality, prompting the board to reverse its earlier conclusion and disband the panel.