U.S. returns to Japan small strip of land at contentious Futenma air base

The United States on Monday returned to Japan a small portion of land within U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa.

The return of around a 4-hectare strip of the 481-hectare base is apparently aimed at showing locals the central government is working to reduce the prefecture’s burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Japan and the United States have agreed to return all the land used for the Futenma base, though prospects are uncertain as the prefectural government is firmly opposed to the plan to replace the base with another one yet to be built in Okinawa.

The two countries announced in December 2015 some land at the key U.S. base would be returned as part of efforts to ease the prefecture’s burden of hosting U.S. military installations.

In 1996, the Japanese and U.S. governments struck an accord on the return of the land used for Air Station Futenma. In 2013, they agreed to return the land in “fiscal 2022 or later.”

But locals remain opposed to the controversial plan to build a new base on a coastal area in Okinawa.

Last week the prefectural government filed a fresh lawsuit against the central government, seeking a halt to construction work for the base relocation.