German gondola mishap strands up to 100 riders in cable cars over the Rhine
A gondola of the Cologne cable car, which crosses the Rhine, wedged itself on a ropeway support over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on Sunday. | MARCEL KUSCH / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI

AP

VIENNA – German fire crews are focused on evacuating as many as 100 passengers from suspended cable cars that run over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola ran into a support pillar.

Public transportation authorities for the city in North-Rhine-Westphalia state say 32 of the cars were operating when the mishap occurred Sunday.

When the one car collided with the pillar, the others were brought to a stop.

The dpa news agency cites transport and fire department officials as saying that as many as 100 passengers were left stranded.

Witnesses report that fire crews are using a mobile crane to bring down the first of them.

No injuries are being reported.

A gondola of the Cologne cable car, which crosses the Rhine, wedged itself on a ropeway support over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on Sunday. | MARCEL KUSCH / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI Members of the fire service rescue people from cable car gondolas, in Cologne, Germany, Sunday. | RAINER JENSEN / DPA / VIA AP Firefighters rescue people out of a cable car gondola in Cologne. Germany, Sunday. | MARTIN OVERSOHL / DPA / VIA AP

