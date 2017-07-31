Australia boosts security at major airports after foiling apparent IS-inspired plot to down plane

Security checks at all major Australian airports have been ramped up following a counter-terrorism operation that foiled an alleged plot to bring down a plane.

Four men were arrested in counterterrorism raids on homes in the Sydney suburbs of Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba on Saturday after authorities discovered plans for an attack to “bring down” an aircraft, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a televised press conference on Sunday.

Air passengers should expect delays caused by additional security measures at screening points. “Some of the measures will be obvious to the public, some will not be,” Turnbull said.

Passengers on domestic flights should arrive at airports at least two hours before departure because of extra screening, he said, and those on international flights should arrive at least three hours before takeoff. Travelers were also advised to limit their carry-on and checked baggage.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said officers became aware people in Sydney were planning to commit a terrorist attack using an “improvised device.” The plot was believed to be inspired by Islamic State, Colvin added.

“At this stage, we don’t have a great deal of information on the specific attack, the location, date or time,” he said. “However, we are investigating information indicating that the aviation industry was potentially a target of that attack.”

Turnbull said authorities moved swiftly to disrupt a sophisticated terror plot.

“We face a range of terrorist threats,” Turnbull told reporters. “Some of them are lone actors, who activate very quickly with very little warning. On other occasions you get quite elaborate conspiracies. This appears to be in that category.”

Australia’s terrorism threat level hasn’t been changed following the raids. It remains at probable, the third-highest setting on a five-point scale.

Colvin on Sunday declined to discuss potential charges that the four men in custody might face. None of the men worked in the airport industry, he said.

“Searches are ongoing,” he said. “This is the start of a very long and protracted investigation.”

Security has been heightened at Sydney airport, the nation’s busiest hub, since Thursday, Turnbull said. Increased security measures were extended to all major international and domestic terminals across Australia on Saturday night.

“These additional measures complement the security arrangements already in place and are being applied as an extra precaution,” Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport, said in a media release on Sunday.

The Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development said airlines and government agencies are cooperating to intensify security.

“Travelers will see additional checks underway at most major airports and may experience delays due to these at some, depending on the time of day,” the department said in an email.

Some passengers experienced delays of up to 90 minutes at Adelaide and Sydney airports before passing through security on Sunday afternoon, ABC News reported.

Qantas Airways Ltd. said it’s working closely with the government and its airline partners to impose the security measures.

“Australia has very strong safeguards in place at its airports; these changes are about making them even stronger,” Qantas said in an email. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of passengers as we implement these enhanced security measures.”

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. advised passengers to expect increased security scrutiny, adding that customers “should not be concerned about these precautionary measures,” according to a travel alert issued on Sunday.

“As the measures place an additional burden on the screening system, it may take a little longer than usual to get through the process,” the airline said.

Virgin said there are no changes to what can and can’t be carried on-board the aircraft.