Ministry plans to create new system to deal with vacant land, buildings

The land and infrastructure ministry plans to introduce a new system to help prevent land and buildings, mainly in city centers, from becoming vacant, informed sources said Sunday.

As part of the system, the ministry is studying the idea of enabling local government officials to obtain information in advance about businesses and others, such as supermarkets and hospitals, that are considering suspending or closing their operations so that the officials can attempt to persuade them to continue operations or find new operators, the sources said.

Also under study is a plan to require those who will shut down their operations to report the decision to local authorities, according to the sources.

On the back of falling populations and the aging of society, the number of unused land plots and houses is increasing in city center areas. The ministry has set up a panel of experts to discuss measures to cope with the problem.

The ministry believes that it can prevent an increase of vacant land and houses to a certain extent by persuading businesses not to end their operations and securing time to find new ones, according to the sources.

The ministry will fix details of the planned system, assuming that it will be applied to areas designated as those where the establishment of medical, welfare and commercial facilities is being promoted, the sources said.

The ministry is considering revising a relevant law for the introduction of the system, hoping to submit the amendment to next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, the sources said.