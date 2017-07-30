Incumbent Yokohama Mayor Hayashi on track to secure third term

Incumbent Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi appeared certain to win a third four-year term by defeating two independent candidates in Sunday’s election, according to Kyodo News projections.

Hayashi, 71, was running with the support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito in the race.

The other candidates were Kazuyoshi Nagashima, a 50-year-old former House of Representatives member, and Hirotaka Ito, a 39-year-old former Yokohama Municipal Assembly member.

During the campaign, Hayashi, a former president of BMW Tokyo Corp. and former chairwoman of major supermarket chain Daiei Inc., highlighted her achievements as mayor over the past eight years, such as reducing the number of children on day care center waiting lists to help families with working mothers.