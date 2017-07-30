U.S. conducts successful THAAD anti-missile test after latest North Korea ICBM launch

The U.S. has conducted a successful test of its Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, intercepting a medium-range target ballistic missile for its 15th success in 15 tries, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said in a statement Sunday.

The THAAD test — which came just two days after nuclear-armed North Korea successfully conducted its second launch of a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) — destroyed the air-launched target.

The latest intercept by the THAAD anti-missile system was heralded as bolstering U.S. defenses amid the North’s rapid progress in its quest to master the technology needed to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on the tip of a missile that could hit the United States.

“In addition to successfully intercepting the target, the data collected will allow MDA to enhance the THAAD weapon system, our modeling and simulation capabilities, and our ability to stay ahead of the evolving threat,” MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves said in an apparent reference to Pyongyang’s missile advances.

Experts said after the North’s ICBM launch late Friday that the missile flew higher and longer than any prior test and now puts a large chunk of the United States — including Chicago and Los Angeles — within range of the North’s ever-improving weapons systems.

Analysts estimated that Friday’s ICBM, known as the Hwasong-14, had a maximum range of about 10,400 km (6,500 miles).

The THAAD system’s unblemished record of intercepts was also likely aimed at reassuring Asian allies nervous about surging tensions with the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has also threatened Japan and South Korea, where a THAAD battery has been deployed. That move has angered China and Russia, and its full deployment had been put on ice by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in. China and Russia both fear the system’s advanced radar could be used to peer into their own territory.

Moon, however, ordered discussions be held with the U.S. on deploying additional THAAD units following Friday’s ICBM launch, his office said Saturday.

The MDA said Sunday’s THAAD test was conducted to gather threat data from one of the system’s interceptors in flight.

It saw a U.S. Air Force C-17 launch the medium-range missile over the Pacific Ocean, which was then detected, tracked and intercepted by the THAAD system in Kodiak, Alaska.

The statement said launcher, fire-control and radar operations were conducted “using the same procedures they would use in an actual combat scenario.” Soldiers operating the equipment were not informed of the actual target launch time, it added.

Earlier this month, the U.S. conducted a successful test of the THAAD system against an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the same site in Alaska.

IRBMs, which have a range of 3,000 to 5,500 km (1,800 to 3,100 miles), are faster and more difficult to hit than shorter-range missiles, according to experts.

The ground-based system is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles and Lockheed Martin Corp. the system’s prime contractor, says it has the ability to intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Japan last year was said to be interested in having the U.S. deploy a THAAD system to the country but has appeared to instead shift its focus to the land-based Aegis Ashore system to add another layer to its missile defenses.

THAAD carries no warhead, but relies on the kinetic energy of impact to destroy incoming missiles, with some experts likening it to hitting a bullet with a bullet.

Some critics of the system say North Korea could test the system by launching a so-called saturation strike of multiple missiles simultaneously — potentially overwhelming it.

In March, the North test-fired what experts said were likely four extended-range Scud missiles, with the official Korean Central News Agency issuing an overt claim that the drill was a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe characterized that test as “a new level of threat” from Pyongyang.