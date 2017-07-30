Education ministry to tap ‘furusato nozei’ revenue to help rural students study abroad

The education ministry will use the hometown donation system to help high school and university students study abroad.

Aiming to support regional governments with programs designed to help students study abroad, the ministry will open a dedicated website in September in cooperation with Trustbank Inc., which runs a portal site related to the system, known as furusato nozei, sources said.

The furusato nozei system allows taxpayers to make donations to municipalities of their choice. In return, donors qualify for tax deductions where they live.

The ministry is mainly interested in high school students outside Tokyo and other big cities. The central government has launched a campaign to promote study abroad in collaboration with the private sector to boost participation by university student to 120,000 and by high school students to 60,000 by 2020.

In the furusato nozei campaign, one such program making use of private-sector donations has attracted ¥11.7 billion from about 210 companies since its launch in 2014, allowing some 4,400 students to study overseas. But most of the recipients been students in big cities.

Some regional governments have their own assistance programs, but the number of students granted support is lower. The planned website will provide information on study abroad support programs run by regional governments so they can gather donations more easily.

The local-level programs that will receive the ministry’s support cover a wide range of activities, including internships at overseas units of local companies and exchanges with sister cities.

Gifts to donors often provided under furusato nozei systems are expected to include letters from students who received support and invitations to meetings to report their achievements.

“We hope to see cases in which students who have realized their hopes of studying abroad thanks to relations with communities find jobs and play active roles there,” a ministry official said.