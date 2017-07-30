Trump vows he won’t let China ‘do nothing’ on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Saturday that he would not allow China to “do nothing” on North Korea after Pyongyang launched an ICBM that it boasted could reach the United States.

In his critique of Beijing, which came in two tweets, Trump linked trade strains with the Asian giant — marked by a trade deficit of $309 billion last year — to policy on North Korea after South Korea indicated it was speeding the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system that has infuriated China.

“I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk,” Trump wrote. “We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

Trump has repeatedly urged China to rein in its recalcitrant neighbor, but Beijing insists dialogue is the only practical way forward.

Trump denounced Friday’s launch as “reckless and dangerous” and rejected Pyongyang’s claims that such tests helped ensure its security.

He vowed to take “all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

In a standard response to the test, Beijing urged restraint by all sides.