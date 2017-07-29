Mori proposes anime parade, child invites as ways for Japan to stage a memorable Olympics

Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, has expressed his eagerness to make the games memorable.

“We will consider how to realize games that can be enjoyed from the bottom of the heart and will be engraved on the memory as a really good festival,” the former prime minister said in a recent interview.

Full preparations for the games are beginning after a broad agreement was reached on how to split the cost of the sporting spectacle among the central, Tokyo and other governments involved, plus the organizing committee.

Mori hinted that the opening and closing ceremonies were likely to be standard in nature.

“We should not aim for anything eccentric,” Mori said.

Ceremonies featuring kabuki and sumo would not be understood well, he added.

“What people around the world can understand best is Japan’s anime and manga,” he said, naming such characters as Doraemon, Hello Kitty and Astro Boy. “An event such as a grand march of manga could be included.”

Mori described as “revolutionary” the International Olympic Committee’s decision to add new events popular with younger people, including three-on-three basketball and bicycle motocross (BMX) freestyle riding.

“In the Winter Olympics, things that young people started for fun are now mainstay events,” Mori said, adding that it was not a good idea to reject what young people and children do for fun.

Mori also proposed inviting children to attend the games from countries and regions that cannot host the Olympics and Paralympics.

“Of more than 200 countries taking part in the games, only 50 to 60 are capable of hosting them,” Mori said.

“If we invite 100 children per country from 100 countries, that would be 10,000 children,” Mori said. “I hope each prefecture would accept such children so that they can watch the games and feel the excitement in Japan.”

Mori also welcomed efforts to link the games with areas that are trying to recover from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“With athletes visiting disaster-hit regions, our involvement in reconstruction is obviously going well,” Mori said.

“The trauma suffered by the disaster victims may not disappear, but we hope that the games will help them to feel positive,” Mori said.

Mori also said that the Paralympics “will be a good textbook for Japanese children” amid growing public awareness about people with disabilities.

Regarding efforts to get more Japanese involved in the games, Mori referred to a project to allow elementary school students to vote on designs for the event’s mascots.

Mori also welcomed a project to collect and recycle used mobile phones so their precious metals can be used to produce the Olympic medals.