U.S. meat groups criticize Japan’s emergency tariff hike, warn prices will rise

Two groups representing the U.S. meat industry complained about Japan’s decision Friday to raise tariffs on frozen beef from the United States and other countries as an emergency response to soaring imports.

“We’re very disappointed,” Craig Uden, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said in a statement about the hike to 50 percent from 38.5 percent that takes effect Tuesday.

He called on Congress and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to redouble efforts to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with Japan.

“Our producers lose access, and beef becomes a lot more expensive for Japanese consumers,” he stressed. “Nobody wins in this situation.”

Japan is the largest importer of U.S. beef.

“Anything that restricts our sales to Japan will have a negative impact on America’s ranching families and our Japanese consumers,” Uden said. The NCBA “opposes artificial barriers like these.”

As the United States has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, the NCBA called on the U.S. government to conclude a bilateral trade pact with Japan as an alternative.

Separately, Philip Seng, president of the U.S. Meat Export Federation, said the federation “recognizes that the safeguard will not only have negative implications for U.S. beef producers, but will also have a significant impact on the Japanese food service industry.”

“It will be especially difficult for the gyudon beef bowl restaurants that rely heavily on” U.S. beef, he said in a statement. Gyudon is a dish of shaved beef on rice that is one of the most popular types of Japanese fast food.

“USMEF will work with its partners in Japan to mitigate the impact of the safeguard as much as possible,” he noted.

“We will also continue to pursue all opportunities to address the safeguard situation by encouraging the U.S. and Japanese governments to reach a mutually beneficial resolution to this issue,” he emphasized.

The safeguard measure will be stay in effect until March 31. Beef from countries that have concluded bilateral economic partnership agreements with Japan, notably Australia and Mexico, are exempt from the emergency tariff hike.