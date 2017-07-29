TSE to press listed firms to disclose names, compensation details of shadowy corporate advisers

The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to call on listed companies to disclose information on their corporate advisers and consultants — including names, duties, terms of office and pay — on a voluntary basis, informed sources said Saturday.

Listed companies will be asked to include such information in corporate governance reports submitted to the exchange, the sources said.

The measure is intended to help the companies improve their accountability to shareholders at a time when the corporate adviser and consultant system is being targeted for its alleged lack of transparency.

The TSE will shortly inform listed companies of its new disclosure plan with an eye to putting into effect in January 2018, the sources said.

It is not rare for top leaders of Japanese businesses to serve as advisers or consultants after stepping down from their posts. It has been said that management decisions are sometimes swayed by such advisers and consultants because they continue to exert influence even when they are no longer board members.

The government is concerned that improper activities of this kind could distort Japanese corporate governance and hamper companies’ growth.

The government included the TSE’s planned information disclosure system for corporate advisers and consultants in its growth strategy for this year.