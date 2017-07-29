U.S. Ambassador Hagerty highlights unity with Japan in facing North Korea

New U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty on Friday stressed Washington’s solidarity with Tokyo following North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test the same day.

“We stand united with Japan,” Hagerty, who was sworn in on Thursday, told reporters in Washington. He said the U.S. stands resolute to confront any threats, especially those from the North Korean regime.

Hagerty underscored the importance of the United States, Japan and South Korea cooperating to ensure that all nations “fully and effectively” implement their obligations under U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions against the reclusive communist state.

North Korea fired an ICBM late Friday night from a site in Jagang Province in the northern part of the country. The missile is believed to have fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. This was Pyongyang’s second ICBM test, following the first one on July 4.

Referring to a U.S.-Japan economic dialogue launched earlier this year, Hagerty said he is “optimistic” about bilateral economic relations, but he cautioned that a lot of work remains.

Reducing the U.S. trade deficit with Japan will be “a part of that conversation,” Hagerty said, while noting that the U.S. Commerce Department is working hard to identify top-priority sectors.

The economic dialogue is led by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

A native of Tennessee, Hagerty spent about three years in Japan working for the Boston Consulting Group. After returning to the U.S., he launched investment firm Hagerty Peterson and Co. in the mid-1990s.

Asked if he will visit Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. bases in Japan, Hagerty said he has yet to make plans but that he does intend to visit. He also expressed appreciation for the communities that host U.S. military facilities.

Hagerty said he plans to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki with his family.

Hiroshima was destroyed by the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. Nagasaki suffered the same fate three days later.

Hagerty’s predecessor, Caroline Kennedy, attended annual ceremonies in the two cities to mourn the victims. Hagerty is expected to arrive in Japan as early as mid-August, sources said.