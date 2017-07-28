Dollar moves narrowly around ¥111 in Tokyo ahead of key U.S. data releases

The dollar fluctuated narrowly around ¥111 in Tokyo trading Friday amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of the release of key U.S. economic indicators.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.09-10, down from ¥111.20-21 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1696-1697, down from $1.1723-1723, and at ¥129.94-95, down from ¥130.37-38.

A bout of selling pushed down the dollar to around ¥111.10 in early trading. The greenback slipped below ¥111 toward the midmorning in line with a fall in Tokyo stocks, but rebounded above ¥111.10 by noon thank to purchases by real demand-backed players.

In the afternoon, the dollar moved in a narrow range around ¥111 amid a lack of fresh incentives, traders said.

In addition, players retreated to the sidelines, waiting for the announcements of key U.S. data later on Friday, including preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June, traders said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that the dollar’s topside was heavy against the yen also because U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday signaled Washington’s stance of taking tough measures against countries engaged in currency manipulation.