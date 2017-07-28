Nikkei drops back below 20,000 amid profit-taking

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, under the weight of selling to lock in profits, with the benchmark Nikkei average ending below 20,000 for the first time in three days.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average lost 119.80 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 19,959.84. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 29.48 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished down 5.62 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,621.22, after gaining 5.96 points the previous day.

Both indexes fell for the first time in three sessions.

The market was hit by profit-taking after the Nikkei average gained some 124 points in the past two days, brokers said. Companies which announced disappointing earnings came under selling pressure, they also said.

Some market players “sold shares of some companies (for funds) to buy other issues,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said, indicating that they are apparently intending to invest in companies which are expected to release strong earnings.

Active buying was held in check prior to the weekend and ahead of the announcement of U.S. gross domestic product data for April-June later on Friday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Still, the market’s downside was supported by buying reflecting rosy earnings that have so far been released by major companies, brokers said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,087 to 807 on the TSE’s first section, while 128 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.028 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.837 billion shares.

Despite its brisk April-June group earnings, announced on Thursday, Tokyo Electron, a heavily weighted component of the Nikkei average, plunged 7.15 percent on profit-taking after its recent upward march.

Nissan fell 4.11 percent after the automaker said Thursday that its group operating profit in April-June plummeted 12.8 percent to 153,317 million yen.

Internet service firm CyberAgent met with selling on its weak annual group operating profit forecast released on Thursday.

Other major losers included struggling electronics giant Toshiba and brokerage firm Daiwa.

By contrast, Omron rose 6.14 percent after the control equipment maker announced on Thursday a stronger-than-expected group operating profit for April-June.

Auto parts maker Denso, which raised its first-half and full-year group operating profit estimates on Friday, attracted hefty buying.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 100 points to 19,950.