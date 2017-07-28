Inada makes resignation official; Kishida to take on defense role for now

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has resigned to take responsibility over an alleged cover-up involving the daily activity logs of Japanese troops serving as U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will take over Inada’s duties alongside his own until a new defense chief is appointed.

The move by one of Abe’s key Cabinet allies, who shares his conservative views, comes just before a Cabinet reshuffle planned for next week in which she was already widely expected to be replaced.

Inada has denied playing a role in the alleged cover-up.

The fourth-term Lower House lawmaker is the sixth minister to resign since the start of Abe’s second stint as prime minister in December 2012. In April, Masahiro Imamura stepped down as disaster reconstruction minister for saying it was “a good thing” the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck the Tohoku region rather than urban Tokyo.

In a bid to regain public trust in the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces, Abe is considering picking someone with prior experience for Inada’s post, such as Itsunori Onodera, according to sources close to the government and ruling coalition.

Inada’s departure coincides with the ministry’s release of the results of its internal probe into the suspected cover-up.

The logs recorded the deteriorating security situation in South Sudan, and their disclosure last year could have impeded the government’s push to continue the troops’ participation in the U.N. mission and assign new, possibly riskier, security responsibilities.

The controversy over the logs dates back to December, when the ministry turned down an information disclosure request for logs covering the Ground Self-Defense Force activities in South Sudan in July last year, saying they had been deleted.

The ministry then backtracked, saying some of the data had been found on a computer in the SDF Joint Staff Office and releasing sections of it.

But top SDF officials reportedly knew at the time that the GSDF actually had the data.

The Defense Ministry said Friday that an internal probe into the scandal found a series of law violations involving the ministry and officials, but denied that Inada played a role in concealing the data.

The 58-year-old lawyer-turned-politician assumed the defense portfolio in the previous Cabinet reshuffle in August last year.