Trump tweets NYT ‘failing’ but digital subscribers top 2 million, up 67%

The New York Times Co. said Thursday its digital-only subscriptions topped 2 million at the end of June, up 63.4 percent from a year earlier, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claim that the news giant is failing.

The newspaper publisher said it had some 2.33 million total digital-only subscribers, including subscriptions for its crossword product. Of them, digital-only news product subscriptions were 2.03 million, up 66.7 percent.

“We believe that more and more people are prepared to pay for high quality in-depth journalism that helps them make sense of the world,” Mark Thompson, chief executive of The Times, said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, Trump continued to attack The Times, saying in a Twitter post, “Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends “….the most powerful T.V. show in America.”