Softbank ordered to take corrective steps after running misleading ads for Apple Watches

The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered Softbank Group Corp. on Thursday to take preventive measures after it ran dishonest online advertisements for Apple Watch smartwatches in violation of the law against misleading representation.

The ads suggested that Apple Watch would be available at the company’s shops, although some 40 of them lacked inventories.

According to the agency, Softbank said on its website last November that it would sell first-generation Apple Watch models for a steep discount of ¥11,111 at 485 Softbank shops in a sales campaign in that month.

But almost all the shops had no stock of more than 50 percent of 86 products advertised in the campaign.

For the campaign, Softbank also said on the website that some products might not be available.

But the agency said that consumers were not able to understand the inventory situation of each Softbank shop.

According to Softbank, it distributed 1,128 Apple Watches to 306 shops, leaving the remaining 179 with no stock.

Softbank said it is deeply sorry for causing great inconvenience to customers and will take measures to prevent a recurrence of the problem.

The order came after many consumers complained to the agency after the campaign.