Nissan-Renault group believed led January-June global auto sales

The group including Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. and France’s Renault SA is likely to be the global vehicle sales leader in January-June, data indicated Thursday.

Global vehicle sales at the group, also including Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp., totaled 5,268,079 units, surpassing 5,155,600 units notched up by German’s Volkswagen AG, which was the world’s top seller in the same period last year.

The result came after Mitsubishi joined the alliance late last year.

“We will continue to leverage our significant economies of scale and global market presence to deliver valuable synergies for our members companies this year,” Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of the alliance, said in a statement.

Toyota Motor Corp. is scheduled to release its sales data on Friday.

In the whole of 2016, Volkswagen was the top seller, followed by Toyota and U.S. auto giant General Motors Co. The Nissan-Renault alliance came fourth.

Nissan took a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi, hit by a mileage data manipulation scandal, for ¥237 billion in October 2016 to lay the foundation for becoming the world’s top seller.

At a general meeting of Nissan shareholders in June this year, Ghosn expressed confidence that the alliance will become the world’s top automaker group by the middle of fiscal 2017.