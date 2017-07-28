/

Man robs bank, strips and throws loot all because he wants to be comic: authorities

AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Nobody’s laughing.

Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — all because he woke up Tuesday and wanted to become a comedian.

Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.

A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.

The Sun Sentinel reports Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Alexander Sperber. Authorities say they arrested Sperber Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. They say he robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money, a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian. | BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF?S OFFICE / SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL / VIA AP

