Dentsu targets a 20% cut in working hours by fiscal 2019, to address chronic overwork woes

Japan’s leading ad agency Dentsu Inc. said Thursday it will cut overall working hours per person by 20 percent in fiscal 2019 from fiscal 2014, as part of efforts to improve labor conditions for its workers.

The plan comes in the wake of the high-profile suicide of one of its new recruits in late 2015 due to excessive working hours. Dentsu President Toshihiro Yamamoto said at a news conference the same day he intends to appear in court over a trial his company faces on suspected labor practice violations.

Dentsu set a goal to put overall working hours at 1,800 in fiscal 2019 through March 2020, compared with fiscal 2014, which, in recent years, logged the most total working hours per person at 2,252.

Under its reforms, the company aims to ease the burden of its personnel through increasing the workforce — hiring more than 250 people — and allowing telework. Dentsu is also considering having employees take three days off each week.

“We want to create a new Dentsu through reforms. It’s not easy, but we’re determined to certainly make (such reforms) work,” Yamamoto said.

The suicide of 24-year-old Matsuri Takahashi and the conclusion by labor standard inspectors that she suffered death from overwork sparked a nationwide debate over the excessive overtime hours often facing many at Japanese firms.

Takahashi’s death took place less than a year after she entered Dentsu in April 2015. The karoshi (death by overwork) incident also affected the government’s efforts to ameliorate working conditions in the country.

Her mother Yukimi released a statement Thursday urging the company to ensure that the plans will be put into action.

In line with the changes, Dentsu said it also intends to alter its wage system amid concerns over wage cuts due to shorter working hours, and also pay back wages retroactively.

In a bid to boost work efficiency, the company will also set up satellite offices in 18 locations across the country from September. Dentsu will continue with its ban, introduced since October, on employees staying in the office from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in principle.

Dentsu was summarily indicted earlier this month. It had allegedly made Takahashi and three other employees work illegally long hours from October 2015, exceeding the monthly 50 hours maximum allowed under a labor-management agreement, according to the written indictment.