J-Pop singer-turned-lawmaker Eriko Imai apologizes for reported affair with assembly member

Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Eriko Imai, a former member of popular girl band Speed, apologized on Thursday for her reported relationship with a married local assembly member.

“I’m deeply sorry for creating a mess and betraying the trust of those who have supported me,” Imai, 33, who was elected to the House of Councillors last year, told reporters at the LDP headquarters.

Imai declined to confirm the report by weekly magazine Shukan Shincho, but said she will later release a statement on the facts.

In the latest edition published Thursday, the weekly reported on the alleged affair between Imai, a divorced mother of a son with hearing impairment, and Ken Hashimoto, a 37-year-old LDP member of the Kobe Municipal Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Imai was told by LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura to avoid behavior that could give people the wrong idea.