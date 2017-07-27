Dollar weakens to around ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar weakened to around ¥111 in Tokyo trading Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s downgrade of its view on inflation.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.20-21, down from ¥111.83-84 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1723-1723, up from $1.1629-1630, and at ¥130.37-38, up from ¥130.06-07.

The dollar attracted some buybacks in early trading, after tumbling to levels slightly above ¥111 in overseas markets on Wednesday.

The greenback’s weakness abroad came as U.S. long-term interest rates dropped following the release of a Fed statement after the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting through Wednesday. The statement said U.S. inflation is running below 2 percent, diminishing market expectations for an early interest rate hike by the Fed. In June, the Fed said inflation was running “somewhat below” percent.

After the initial resilience in Tokyo Thursday, the dollar met with renewed selling and fell to around ¥110.70 shortly past noon. In afternoon trading, the dollar bounced back above ¥111 in line with Tokyo stocks’ advance.

The dollar gained some more ground in late trading, supported by purchases for position adjustment ahead of the release on Friday of preliminary U.S. gross domestic product data for April-June, although its topside was limited, traders said.