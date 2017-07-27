Tokyo stocks rise further on brisk corporate earnings

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, supported by rosy corporate earnings reports.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 29.48 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 20,079.64. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 94.96 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 5.96 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,626.84, after gaining 3.81 points the previous day.

The Nikkei got off to a weaker start, with investor sentiment battered by the yen’s rise against the dollar traced to a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting that ended Wednesday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Fed showed a somewhat cautious view on inflation in the United States, giving rise to expectations that the pace of additional interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank will be moderate, brokers said.

The Nikkei, however, moved into positive territory later in the morning thanks to robust earnings results and estimates released by major Japanese companies, they said.

Buying outpaced selling as “hopes for brisk earnings grew after Nintendo and other firms have released strong earnings,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

In the afternoon, the market was backed partly by purchases by foreign investors who took heart from the brisk corporate scorecard in Japan, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Still, Otsuka noted that the yen’s ascent capped the market’s topside.

The Nikkei gained some 126 points in midafternoon trading. But it trimmed much of the gain toward the close in the face of profit-taking, brokers said.

Rising issues edged falling ones 991 to 884 on the TSE’s first section, while 140 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.84 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.73 billion shares.

Nintendo jumped 7.60 percent after the game-maker announced on Wednesday a group operating profit of ¥16.21 billion for April-June, a turnaround from the year-before operating loss of ¥5.13 billion.

Messaging app provider Line performed well, with investors welcoming its report also on Wednesday that its group net profit in the six months to June more than quadrupled year on year to ¥10.27 billion.

Nidec was hunted after the motor maker on Wednesday raised its consolidated sales and profit estimates for fiscal 2017.

Other major winners included Hitachi Kokusai Electric, optical equipment maker Hoya and movie distributor Toho.

By contrast, financials met with selling on the back of lower U.S. interest rates. They included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings, and brokerage firm Nomura.

Also weaker were struggling electronics and machinery giant Toshiba, beef-on-rice restaurant operator Yoshinoya Holdings and chemical maker Ube Industries.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average advanced 10 points to 20,050.