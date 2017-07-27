Toyota hopes to showcase eco-friendly tech at 2020 Games

Toyota Motor Corp. is considering developing an electric vehicle for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in a bid to showcase its eco-friendly technology, sources close to the move said.

Toyota, one of the top-tier sponsors of the games, plans to introduce the EVs among the official cars used for transporting athletes and officials between venues, the sources said Wednesday.

The nation’s largest automaker has signed on with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee to be a worldwide partner.

Under the deal, reached in 2015, Toyota will work with the committees through 2024 to provide “sustainable mobility solutions,” according to the games organizing committee.

The sources said Toyota is hoping its EVs, which emit no carbon dioxide, will be used along with other vehicles, including the automaker’s fuel-cell models, which run on hydrogen and produce only water emissions.

The plan comes at a time when automakers worldwide are stepping up efforts to develop EVs as environmentally friendly alternatives to petrol- or diesel-powered cars.

Aiming to fully enter the EV market by 2020, Toyota is also considering putting the Olympic-focused EV technology into mass production in the future, the sources said.

Toyota also aims to put automated driving technologies into practical use on regular roads in the first half of the 2020s.

According to the plans, in 2020 Toyota will release vehicles with self-driving functions —such as automatic lane changes on expressways — and then work to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology for use on regular roads. Toyota demonstrated the tech during the Group of Seven summit in the Ise-Shima resort area in Mie Prefecture last May.

As automated driving systems require the use of artificial intelligence, Toyota established a subsidiary in the United States in January 2016, led by a leading AI expert, and has since been accelerating moves to acquire necessary technologies. The moves include a tie-up with major U.S. chip-maker Nvidia Corp., announced in May this year.

In the field of electric vehicles, the company set up a department directly under President Akio Toyoda in December last year to organize a development system for the whole Toyota group, with the goal of launching a mass production model in China as early as 2019.