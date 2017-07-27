Sagawa to raise delivery fees in November

Sagawa Express Co. will raise its basic delivery fees on Nov. 21 by up to 33 percent.

Fees for door-to-door parcel delivery will go up 17.8 percent on average, the company said Wednesday.

Sagawa decided on the hike to maintain its services amid serious labor shortages and surging shipping demand fueled by a jump in online shopping.

Another leading delivery firm, Yamato Transport Co., has already announced plans to increase rates in October.

Sagawa also said it is holding separate price negotiations with major corporate clients.