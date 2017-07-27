One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested in Maine
Corey Berry is shown after his arrest on Tuesday. | MAINE STATE POLICE / VIA AP

HOLLIS, Maine – A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn’t be found Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

